The visit was about shining a light on some of the amazing technology businesses based in the borough. Ms. Frazer, who sits in Cabinet was able to see a brilliant example of where technology meets our engineering prowess at the world leading AMS Neve.

Neve Electronics, established in 1961 by the late Rupert Neve and Advanced Music Systems, established in 1976 by Mark Crabtree, amalgamated in 1992 to form the parent company ‘AMS Neve Ltd’.

Mr Higginbotham MP said: “What a brilliant business we have in Burnley with AMS Neve. Their audio engineering literally powers Hollywood and I never tire of shouting from the rooftops about our area’s engineering prowess. That’s why I was delighted to welcome the Secretary of State today so she could see that first hand.

Secretary of State Lucy Frazer with Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham and Mark Crabtree at AMS Neve

“Having worked with the likes of The Beatles to Hans Zimmer to Eminem, Mark has built a formidable reputation as best in class, providing both the film and music industry with the equipment to create some of the best-known films and songs around. We should be incredibly proud of that.”

AMS Neve has been instrumental in sculpting the sound of the majority of Oscar-winning films in the last decade.

Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson’s score for Oppenheimer clinched the 96th Academy Award for Best Music (Original Score). It was crafted over nine months and recorded on AMS Neve’s flagship 88RS console at Warner Bros’ Eastwood scoring stage.

Secretary of State Lucy Frazer MP said: “I was delighted to join terrific local champion Antony Higginbotham MP at AMS Neve in Burnley. The creative industries are worth £124 billion to the economy, and we’re sticking to our plan to grow them by a further £50 billion and add a million new jobs by 2030.