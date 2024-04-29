Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Slater, who swam through the freezing water to reach Bertie, is ironically the owner of pet cremation service Beloved Pets, based in the Burnley Business First office, located on the canalside.

Describing the encounter as “surreal”, Mark (51) said: “I was stood in the reception of the Business First building when some other tenants ran in saying a dog was drowning in the canal behind the building.

“I immediately ran out and saw the owner and other onlookers stood on the towpath desperately trying to goad the dog out of the water. Apparently it had been in the water about 40 minutes chasing ducks and geese.

“Unfortunately Bertie either couldn’t hear or was just ignoring the calls to get out, and every time the geese moved she carried on after them. It hadn’t been long when I noticed her head was starting to bob up and down in the water and I realised she was getting tired and could drown.”

Animal-lover Mark soon decided there was no time to waste, and so took off his trainers and trousers, before he climbed in and swam after Bertie.

“I managed to grab hold of her harness and pull her to safety. I was so relieved. I think Bertie’s owner was in shock as she had been in the water earlier to try and get her out. I then ran to get some blankets from our office and dry everyone down,” he explained.

Mark, who has run Beloved Pets for four months with partner Heather, added: “Obviously, the nature of our work means we witness the sad side of having family pets.

“We have a cavachon ourselves named Alfie so it was just a natural reaction for me to try and save Bertie.”