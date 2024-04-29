Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liberal Democrat councillor Gordon Birtwistle was speaking to the Express following the last full Burnley Council meeting which saw plans passed for two new housing developments off Rossendale Road.

The Full Council meeting approved two controversial housing estates with 147 new homes after a long fierce debate.The two schemes off Rossendale Road and west of Heckenhurst Avenue in Brownside had been refused by the authority’s development control committee against the advice of planning officers.They had then been referred to Wednesday night’s Full Council meeting on the advice of legal boss Catherine Waudby for final determination because she believed they contravened the authority’s local plan.After a lengthy debate the meeting voted to reverse the development control committee’s decision and approve the estates.The scheme for 111 houses on 12 acres of pasture off Rossendale Road, Burnley, will be developed by Seddon Homes Limited. The plan for 36 new homes on the site of a former reservoir west of Heckenhurst Avenue in Brownside has been proposed by developer Applethwaite Ltd.

Coun. Birtwistle, whose group voted against the plans, said: “The problem with all these new houses is there no accompanying infrastructure to sustain them. There are no extra school places being provided and certainly no doctors. Burnley is suffering from a saturation of new houses which is just unsustainable.

Heavy traffic on Rossendale Road, Burnley, on April 29th, 2024

“Burnley is full of roadworks everywhere you look at the moment and that is largely due to the new houses being built needing things like internet, gas pipes and the like.”