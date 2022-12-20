Speaking about Mr Mohammad Azam Khan, who was 68 and lived in Burnley, his family said: "He was a great person with a heart of gold who was always striving to help others to better themselves.

"He was an active community leader, working hard to aid the less fortunate. He was a true gentleman who always spoke softly with a delicate demeanour.

" Our father will be dearly missed and loved by many. Please keep him in your prayers.”

The family have also appealed for anyone who saw the accident to come forward.

The accident happened on Tuesday, December 6th, when police were called to a collision between a Ford Transit van and a pedestrian at the junction of Colne Road and Hebrew Road. The pedestrian, Mr Khan, suffered a skull fracture and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. He died two days later.

A spokesman for Burnley police said: "Mr Khan and his family had made plans to perform a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately he was struck by a vehicle on Colne Road, which left him in a critical state. After a few days he sadly passed away from his injuries.”

Along with a witness appeal police are asking for anyone who has shared footage of the accident on social media to delete it and not post it anywhere else as it had been "extremely distressing" for Mr Khan's family.