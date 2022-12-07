The man, aged 68 and from Burnley, suffered a skull fracture after he was hit by a Ford Transit van at the junction of Colne Road and Hebrew Road at around 12.45pm.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition where he continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

The van driver, a man in his 50s from Burnley, was not injured.

Police closed Colne Road from Burnley town centre to the junction with Hebrew Road after a van hit a man in his 60s on Tuesday, December 6

Colne Road was closed in both directions for some time whilst emergency services worked at the scene. Motorists were told to seek other routes and avoid the area.

Police are now are urging any witnesses, or anyone with information about the collision, to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “A pedestrian was left with serious injuries following a collision in Burnley – did you see what happened?”

