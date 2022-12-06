The A682 Colne Road is closed from Burnley town centre to the junction with Hebrew Road in both directions following the accident which has led to a man being taken to hospital with head injuries.

Police have advised motorists to seek other routes and avoid the area wherever possible. A number of emergency vehicles, including ambulances and police, rushed to the scene.

Police have closed Colne Road in Burnley

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Hebrew Road, Burnley, at 12-51pm today to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian a van at the junction with Colne Road. A man has been taken to hospital with a head injury.