Police close Colne Road in Burnley after road traffic collision involving pedestrian
Police have closed a major road in Burnley following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.
The A682 Colne Road is closed from Burnley town centre to the junction with Hebrew Road in both directions following the accident which has led to a man being taken to hospital with head injuries.
Police have advised motorists to seek other routes and avoid the area wherever possible. A number of emergency vehicles, including ambulances and police, rushed to the scene.
A police spokesman said: “We were called to Hebrew Road, Burnley, at 12-51pm today to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian a van at the junction with Colne Road. A man has been taken to hospital with a head injury.
"A road closure is in place and we would ask motorists to avoid the area. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 523 of December 6, 2022.”