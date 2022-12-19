News you can trust since 1877
19-year-old man and two officers hospitalised after crash involving police car near Boundary Outlet Colne

A man and two police officers were taken to hospital following a crash in Colne.

By Sean Gleaves
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 2:48pm

A silver Audi SQ5 collided with a police car at the roundabout with Vivary Way and Junction 14 for the M65.

A 19-year-old man suffered a broken arm and two police officers were also taken to hospital to be treated for arm, neck and back injuries

The incident occurred at around 10.35pm on Sunday, December 4.

A man and two police officers were hospitalised following a crash near Boundary Outlet Colne (Credit: Google)
A number of witnesses stopped at the scene to help and police on Monday (December 19) urged these people to come forward.

PC Lee Pendlebury, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “We are really keen to speak to those people who stopped at the scene to help.

“We believe a number of people helped and would urge them to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 1173 number of December 4.

