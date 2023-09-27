An early morning dog walk followed by an open day featuring a dog show, dog agility display and doggie weight checks helped Whalley Corn Mills raise a record £1,250 for RosemereCancer Foundation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The store, which is on Mitton Road, Whalley, and is owned by local farming family the Townsons, has held an annual fundraiser for the charity for almost 20 years but this year’s event was its most successful in terms of the donation raised.

More than 50 customers brought their dogs along take part in what was the store’s fourth annual Rosemere dog walk, which follows a 3.5 km route over private farmland adjoining Whalley Corn Mills.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Best in Show' winner Buddy gets a cuddle from Emily Roberts, who owns the six-month-old Cavapoo with brother Freddie, at an open day and dog show at Whalley Corn Mills

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On completion, all walkers received a goody bag of treats and accessories donated by the store’s pet suppliers plus a medal, presented this year by Ribble Valley Mayor Coun. Mark Hindle.

Many of the walkers then stayed on for the family dog show sponsored by Vetspec. It had four classes – cutest puppy, dog with the waggiest tail, dog the judge would most like to take home and young handler.

Class winners then competed for the best in show award, which this year went to a six-month-old Cavapoo called Buddy, who had won the waggiest tail class. Other winners were six-year-old Peggy Greenwood, who with her toy poodle Super Seth took the young handler title, black Labrador Betsy, who won cutest puppy, and German pointer Murphy, who judge Vetspec pet nutritionist Corrie Green most wanted to take home!

As well as judging, Corrie also ran weight checks to help dog owners determine dosage for treatments such as worming and flea protection.

Young visitors enjoying a hands-on pet husbandry lesson courtesy of Emma’s Mini Farm at the open day and dog show at Whalley Corn Mills

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of Pendle Dog Agility gave a display and hosted have-a-go sessions for open day visitors, who were also treated to a demonstration of sheep shearing by professional shearer James Tatham, of Fence, and visits by Emma’s Mini Farm, of Oswaldtwistle, which brought rabbits, chicks, guinea pigs and tortoises for children to pet and learn about looking after, and White Carr Alpacas, whose herd members Arthur and Gizmo proved popular with everyone.