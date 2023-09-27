Student at Padiham's Shuttleworth College raises £1,500 for Pendleside Hospice after walking a mile a day in school holidays
and live on Freeview channel 276
But Burnley’s Alfie Hale has smashed that and some to raise £1,500 for Pendleside Hospice by walking a mile a day in the summer holidays. Staff at the hospice surprised him with a ‘thank you’ cake when he presented a cheque.
Alfie (12) wanted to do something to repay the hospice for the care they are currently giving to his dad, Gordon, who is terminally ill.
Alfie, who who is autistic and also suffers from ADHD, came up with the mile a day walk which he started the moment he finished at Shuttleworth College in Padiham for the summer.
Taking a different route each day from his home in the Lowerhouse area, Alfie wore a bright yellow Pendleside Hospice t-shirt.
On Saturday, September 2nd, family and friends, including his mum Jane, joined Alfie for his final walk in fancy dress ending at Sycamore Farm pub where Gordon was waiting to greet them.