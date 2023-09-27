Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But Burnley’s Alfie Hale has smashed that and some to raise £1,500 for Pendleside Hospice by walking a mile a day in the summer holidays. Staff at the hospice surprised him with a ‘thank you’ cake when he presented a cheque.

Alfie (12) wanted to do something to repay the hospice for the care they are currently giving to his dad, Gordon, who is terminally ill.

Alfie Hale at the end of his walk a mile a day challenge for Pendleside Hospice with his parents Jane and Gordon and hospice mascot Penny

Alfie, who who is autistic and also suffers from ADHD, came up with the mile a day walk which he started the moment he finished at Shuttleworth College in Padiham for the summer.

Taking a different route each day from his home in the Lowerhouse area, Alfie wore a bright yellow Pendleside Hospice t-shirt.