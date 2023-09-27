News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Student at Padiham's Shuttleworth College raises £1,500 for Pendleside Hospice after walking a mile a day in school holidays

He set himself a fund raising target of £200.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

But Burnley’s Alfie Hale has smashed that and some to raise £1,500 for Pendleside Hospice by walking a mile a day in the summer holidays. Staff at the hospice surprised him with a ‘thank you’ cake when he presented a cheque.

Read More
Burnley Nightlife: 34 photos from Burnley's bars and pubs at the weekend

Alfie (12) wanted to do something to repay the hospice for the care they are currently giving to his dad, Gordon, who is terminally ill.

Alfie Hale at the end of his walk a mile a day challenge for Pendleside Hospice with his parents Jane and Gordon and hospice mascot PennyAlfie Hale at the end of his walk a mile a day challenge for Pendleside Hospice with his parents Jane and Gordon and hospice mascot Penny
Alfie Hale at the end of his walk a mile a day challenge for Pendleside Hospice with his parents Jane and Gordon and hospice mascot Penny
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alfie, who who is autistic and also suffers from ADHD, came up with the mile a day walk which he started the moment he finished at Shuttleworth College in Padiham for the summer.

Taking a different route each day from his home in the Lowerhouse area, Alfie wore a bright yellow Pendleside Hospice t-shirt.

On Saturday, September 2nd, family and friends, including his mum Jane, joined Alfie for his final walk in fancy dress ending at Sycamore Farm pub where Gordon was waiting to greet them.

Related topics:Pendleside HospicePadihamADHDBurnley