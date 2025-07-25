Dedicated fund raisers have raised another £1,000 in their bid to fund cancer treatment for a well known Burnley beauty therapist.

The cash was raised at the annual 20-20 cricket match between the Four Alls, Higham and Nelson Golf Club. The venue for the event was Pendle Forest Sports Club and the money, from the players and a raffle, was donated to Claire Nutter who was diagnosed with a brain tumour two years ago. A rounders match was also played.

Claire (47) who ran her business, Glamour, from Business First in Liverpool Road for six years, has undergone three life saving operations, but only 50 per cent of the tumour could be removed. She has completed chemotherapy which, unfortunately, the tumour did not respond to.

Members of the cricket teams gather for play at Pendle Forest Sports Club. The game was held, along with a rounders match, to raise money towards cancer treatment for Burnley beauty therapist Claire Nutter

Claire’s options with the NHS have now come to an end as radiotherapy has been ruled out due to the severe side effects. So Claire, who lives in Roughlee, is now looking at private consultants for alternative treatments abroad.

The fund now stands at £40,000, thanks to a series of events including a red carpet ball and a charity football match along with a fund raising page. A VE Day themed party and a show have been held and in August a sponsored coast to coast cycle ride will take place.

And the crew from Burnley Fire Station’s Red Watch tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks in May. They were Joined by family and friends of Claire, including Claire’s partner Gary, her sister, Catherine, her two sons Louie and Ray and several other relatives and friends. The trek was led by Claire’s firefighter brother in law Wayne Dowell, Claire’s husband. And the walkers made the challenge that little bit harder by carrying a drill dummy ‘casualty’ along the route. If you would like to donate to Claire’s fund please click HERE