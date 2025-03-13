Over 230 people attended the event, billed ‘a right good do’ at the Fence Gate restaurant in Fence. The night included a three course dinner, disco and grand raffle and auction to help Claire Nutter (47) who was diagnosed with the tumour in July, 2023.

Courageous Claire, who ran her business, Glamour, from Business First in Liverpool Road for six years, has undergone three life saving operations, but only 50 per cent of the tumour could be removed. She has completed chemotherapy which, unfortunately, the tumour did not respond to. Claire’s options with the NHS have now come to an end as radiotherapy has been ruled out due to the severe side effects. So Claire, who lives in Roughlee with her partner, Gary Dunne and sons Louie and Ray, is now looking at private consultants for alternative treatments.