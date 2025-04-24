Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team of Burnley firefighters are preparing to tackle the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge… with an extra ‘guest’ in tow!

The crew from Burnley Fire Station’s Red Watch will be making the challenge that little bit harder by carrying a drill dummy ‘casualty.’ The team is being led by Wayne Dowell to help raise money towards treatment for his sister in law Claire Nutter who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2023.

Also taking part in the trek are Claire’s sister, Catherine, who is married to Wayne, Claire’s partner Gary, her two sons Louie and Ray and several other relatives and friends. Setting off at 7am from Horton in Ribblesdale on Saturday the team will climb the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent (694 metres), Whernside (736 metres) and Ingleborough (723 metres). These hills form part of the Pennine range, and encircle the head of the valley of the River Ribble, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. The team also plan to raise money for the Firefighters’ Charity.

Beauty therapist Claire (47) who ran her business, Glamour, from Business First in Liverpool Road for six years, has undergone three life saving operations, but only 50 per cent of the tumour could be removed. She has completed chemotherapy which, unfortunately, the tumour did not respond to. Claire’s options with the NHS and also privately in the UK have now come to an end, So Claire, who lives in Roughlee, is now looking at private consultants for alternative treatments abroad. Wellwishers have raised over £10,000 through a gofundme page and a red carpet ball organised by Catherine, and family friend Sarah Douglas, boosted the fund by an incredible £17,000.

Courageous Claire, who attended a photo call at Burnley Fire Station to see off the peak trekkers said: “ I can’t express how grateful I am for everyone’s generosity and my heart bursts with love for each and every one of you. Every single donation, no matter how big or small, is really appreciated and I’m hoping to one day pay you all back for your amazing support.”

If you would like to make a donation to Claire’s fund please click HERE.