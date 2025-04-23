Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Burnley mum says she nearly died when she gave birth to triplets.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brittany Riding required over 20 pints of blood and blood products to survive when she suffered major complications during the birth. Some of these life-saving supplies were urgently transferred from nearby hospitals.

Now her fiancé, 37-year-old Matthew, and his friend, Nathan Penman, are taking on the Manchester Marathon on Sunday to raise awareness of the critical need for blood donation. Six days later, they will attempt the Pennine Barrier Ultra Marathon, a 50-mile race with 3000m of elevation. The friends also aim to raise £1,500 for the NHS Blood and Transplant Trust Fund and are calling for more donations to help them over the finish line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brittany (34) gave birth to Maisie Grace, Luca James, and Arlo George Plummer last July. They were born perfectly healthy at 34 weeks, which Brittany calls a "miracle in itself".

Burnley mum, Brittany Riding, and her fiancé, Matt, with their triplets.

But carrying and giving birth to triplets took a toll on her body, and she says she lost around five litres of blood and had her womb removed. The hospital desperately tried to replace the lost blood but was low on supplies.

"You're not meant to carry three babies. I got so big. My body panicked. It was pushed to the extreme," Brittany said.

"The [hospital staff] tried all sorts but the blood was coming out as quickly as they put more in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luckily, the hospital was able to source enough to save her life.

"Thanks to the generosity of blood donors and the extraordinary work of the hospital staff, I pulled through. If not for them, I wouldn’t be here today - to hold our babies, raise our family, and live the life we dreamed of together," Brittany said.

"I don't remember a lot of it but they made Matthew so aware of how desperate they were to get blood. The whole hospital had to go on standby so it really affected him. We didn't know there was such a low blood supply until we were in that position. That's why he wants to raise awareness."

Brittany praised the "amazing" staff who looked after her and the babies during the 16 days she spent recovering in hospital. Her family is now "fit and healthy", spurring Matthew to take on the gruelling challenges. He hopes to complete the Manchester Marathon in three hours and 30 minutes, and Nathan in three hours. Meanwhile, they aim to finish the 52 Mile Pennine in the top 10% of runners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's training, working full-time, and looking after three babies. It's amazing," said Brittany.

"They're a bit crazy for doing it but it's for a good cause and hopefully encourages people to give blood."

To donate towards Matthew and Nathan's fundraiser, head to https://www.justgiving.com/page/plummerandnathsstupidrun?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015

The NHS needs 4,300 blood donations every day on average to meet the needs of its hospitals. It requires new Black heritage donors to meet the growing demand for ethnically matched blood for sickle cell patients who need regular transfusions to stay alive. It also requires more young people aged 17-35 to donate, to ensure it has enough blood for the future.

For details about donating blood, please visit https://www.blood.co.uk/