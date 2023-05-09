News you can trust since 1877
Couple behind Burnley's Healthier Heroes are invited to attend Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

The couple behind a Burnley based organisation devoted to helping veterans get back on their feet have been invited to the newly crowned King’s first royal garden party.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th May 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:41 BST

Thrilled to receive the invitation for the event at Buckingham Palace, award winning Healthier Heroes’ directors Andrew and Rio Powell will be attending the party on Tuesday.

Andrew said: “‘I served my Queen and country for 16 years and I am honoured to be invited to attend a Royal Garden Party for His Majesty the King because of the work we now do.”

Andrew and Rio Powell, the founders of Burnley based Healthier Heroes, have been invited to attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace next weekAndrew and Rio Powell, the founders of Burnley based Healthier Heroes, have been invited to attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace next week
The CIC, which supports veterans across Lancashire, was launched in 2020. In its first year alone Healthier Heroes helped 68 homeless veterans and supported 27 living at its headquarters, Bancroft House in Elizabeth Street, and the organisation's two move on properties. Healthier Heroes as also supported 70 families within the community.

Rio said it was a ‘privilege’ to be able to support those that have given so much to their country and the Powells would be representing all the veterans in their ‘ever expanding family’ at the garden party. She said: “It’s overwhelming to be invited to such a monumental event.”

Offering a range of services, including counselling and practical advice to help veterans learn skills to help them live independently and find a job, the charity has gone from strength to strength with Andy receiving referrals daily from across the county.

In 2021 the project was held up as a model of 'best practice' for reducing homelessness in a special presentation at Downing Street. Andrew added the invitation was also a testament to the sterling work of the many volunteers at Healthier Heroes.

