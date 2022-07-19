Burnley veterans' charity Healthier Heroes CIC to receive £12,000 from Warburton's

Founded in 2018 and located in Burnley, Healthier Heroes CIC is a dedicated support service to help the veteran community, including families and carers, overcome barriers that restrict aspects of their lives, such as social isolation, homelessness and mental wellbeing.

The charity aims to rehome, rehabilitate, and reconnect veterans and their families, as well as support veterans who have left, or are still in the criminal justice system, using a peer mentoring programme to help them rebuild their lives and find jobs.

The £12,000 will be put towards the ‘How to be mindful, not mind-full’ project, which aims to equip families and children with new skills to cope with anxiety and stress through mindfulness and wellbeing techniques, workshops, counselling based methods, and yoga.

Andy and Rio Powell (centre front) with the team at Healthier Heroes in Burnley

Andrew Powell, managing director at Healthier Heroes CIC, said: “Healthier Heroes is so grateful for this grant as it enables us to progress with our ‘How to be mindful, not mind-full' project. We look forward to seeing how the grant will help young people obtain vital life skills to improve their mental health and emotional intelligence, as well as learning about their brains and how they can create positive experiences for themselves through simple and quick interventions. We couldn’t thank Warburtons enough.”

The Warburtons Foundation, which launched earlier this year, aims to help community organisations in local areas throughout the UK. In addition to financial giving, the Foundation provides food education initiatives and product donations with a pledge to donate one million fresh products nationally to schools, foodbanks and community groups by the end of the year.