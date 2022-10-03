Double accolade for Burnley based Healthier Heroes at red carpet awards night hosted at Crow Wood Hotel
The man behind Burnley's hugely successful Healthier Heroes CIC has said he is 'extremely proud and humbled' to have received two gongs at the prestigious Best of Lancashire awards.
Andrew Powell scooped the Health Hero and the Armed Forces Hero awards at the red carpet night hosted by the Lancashire Post and Burnley Express at Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort in Burnley.
Hosted by entertainer and vocalist Jordan Williamson, and with sponsorship from Booths, the glittering ceremony recognised people across Lancashire who are making a difference to the lives of others.
Andrew said: "It was a fantastic night and healthier heroes are extremely proud and humbled to have been able to receive two awards on the evening.
"This award is not just for myself, it is for the team at Healthier Heroes without whom none of it would be possible.
"The awards are fantastic recognition for the work that individuals or groups do for their communities which was equally a fantastic experience to be a part of as we continue to grow the support for the armed forces community across the North West."
Founded in 2018 and located in Burnley, Healthier Heroes CIC is a dedicated support service to help the veteran community, including families and carers, overcome barriers that restrict aspects of their lives, such as social isolation, homelessness and mental wellbeing.
The charity aims to rehome, rehabilitate, and reconnect veterans and their families, as well as support veterans who have left, or are still in the criminal justice system, using a peer mentoring programme to help them rebuild their lives and find jobs.
If you would like to make a donation to the project please click HERE.