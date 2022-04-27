Burnley based Healthier Heroes is aiming to raise the money to support veterans and their families with a range of initiatives, including free mental health counselling and alternative therapy courses, adventure weekends for families, respite stays for wives, girlfriends and children, weekend 'well being ' retreats, community activity sessions and events and support groups for men and women.

And one of the first events is being held in June at Colne Municipal Hall. The 'Back to the 80s' fancy dress night in on June 11th.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests at the black tie ball held to celebrate the first anniversary of Healthier Heroes

The fund raising campaign aims to help ex-service personnel and their families and carers across Lancashire and South Cumbria and also members of the NHS and other 'blue light' services who may be struggling with a range of complex requirements and needs.

Healthier Heroes has partnered with statutory and other third sector organisations and founder Andrew Powell said: "We are very excited to be able to house homeless and vulnerable veterans, their families, and those who have left the criminal justice system, who may also need support to help.

"This will help stop the cycle of reoffending while providing 24-hour care and support to those who will be accommodated with us."

The organisation celebrated it first anniversary in December with a black tie ball.In its first year Healthier Heroes helped 68 homeless veterans and supported 27 still living at its headquarters, Bancroft House in Elizabeth Street, and the organisation's two move on properties. Healthier Heroes as also supported 70 families within the community.

Also in 2021 the project was held up as a model of 'best practice' for reducing homelessness in a special presentation at Downing Street. Healthier Heroes was one of several projects showcased at Number 10.

Using the mantra 'Unite as one, inspire each other, believe anything is possible' Healthier Heroes was established in Wigan two years ago but Andrew always hoped he could bring the project to his hometown.

That dream came true and the Burnley based Healthier Heroes has become the flagship for the project across Lancashire.