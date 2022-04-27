Burnley Live returns to bars and restaurants in the town centre for Bank Holiday Sunday music extravaganza

The main stage will be located in Penny Black's car park where from 1 until 9pm on Sunday, Dirty Suns, The Vibe, Bridle Lights and Roadkill Survival will be among a selection of local acts taking to the outdoor stage.

Entry is free, and there'll be plenty of mouthwatering grilled food available too courtesy of "Burnley's biggest barbecue".

Burnley Live is taking place on Bank Holiday Sunday

Other venues taking part in the day include Mojitos where Gaz and Dec will be on from 4pm; Remedy with Electric Neon at 6pm; The Royal Dyche who have Flash Floods on from 4pm; and Palazzo, where James Wilson will be entertaining diners and drinkers from 7-30pm.

Madge Nawaz, one of the Burnley Live organisers, said the team had been desperate to bring the family-friendly festival back to the middle of the town centre following the inaugural event in 2019. But Covid and issues with Burnley Council meant they had to improvise this year.

"The council hasn't been especially helpful with regards to holding the festival in the town centre, so we decided to join forces with a number of bars and restaurants and do it ourselves.

"The main stage at Penny Black is free and family friendly, but capacity is limited, so I would advise getting down early.

"We're already working on next year's event, but for this year, we just want as many people as possible to come out and have a good time while supporting the town's bars and bands."