The Busk Factor competition has been launched by Charter Walk to find the town 's most talented street singer.

Performers are being invited to submit a video of themselves busking to stand a chance of winning a spot to play at the town centre in the lead up to Christmas, the busiest time of the year and a £100 prize.

Charter Walk shopping centre manager Debbie Hernon speaks about the launch of The Busk Factor competition as singer Sophie Stott serenades shoppers in the background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charter Walk manager Debbie Hernon said: "We love the atmosphere buskers create here in the town centre and, as community is key and of utmost importance here at Burnley’s Charter Walk, we have placed the decision in who wins up to the public.

If you are an aspiring singer and would like the chance to win The Busk Factor, get in touch via email on [email protected]