'The Busk Factor' competition launched in Burnley town centre in bid to find best street singer
The search is on the find Burnley's best busker.
The Busk Factor competition has been launched by Charter Walk to find the town 's most talented street singer.
Read More
Performers are being invited to submit a video of themselves busking to stand a chance of winning a spot to play at the town centre in the lead up to Christmas, the busiest time of the year and a £100 prize.
Most Popular
Charter Walk manager Debbie Hernon said: "We love the atmosphere buskers create here in the town centre and, as community is key and of utmost importance here at Burnley’s Charter Walk, we have placed the decision in who wins up to the public.
If you are an aspiring singer and would like the chance to win The Busk Factor, get in touch via email on [email protected]
Full details regarding the competition can be found on the website www.charterwalk.com or alternatively, head to the Facebook page www.facebook.com/charterwalkburnley