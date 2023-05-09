The civic celebration on Tuesday May 9th will kick-off with a private reception at the Mechanics Theatre and Burnley Town Hall, followed by interviews with manager Vincent Kompany and players, before an open-top bus parade through the town centre to Turf Moor.

The route will take the bus down Manchester Road and right onto pedestrianised St James’ Street, straight across the roundabout into Yorkshire Street, and finally into Harry Potts Way and Turf Moor.

Ahead of the parade, there will be activities for all ages in Burnley town centre, arranged in conjunction with Burnley FC in the Community, Burnley.co.uk and Discover Burnley Town Centre.

Burnley players lift the trophy Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Cardiff City - Monday 8th May 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

With around 35,000 fans expected to come to the town centre, the main area outside Burnley Town Hall might be overwhelming for some.

As such, the Burnley FC in the Community activities area outside of McDonald's will have a double-sided family-friendly viewing screen for those of you who want a more relaxed viewing experience, with fewer crowds and lower noise levels.

Burnley College, Charter Walk, Burnley, Rotherwood Recruitment Lancashire, The University of Central Lancashire - UCLan, Spencers Haulage Ltd and VEKA UK have sponsored the screen.

The new Sensory Walkway at Charter Walk is also the perfect quiet time away for those who need a calming space on the day.

The screen will play football highlights, Burnley FC content and sponsor adverts all afternoon, before switching to a live feed for the balcony player interviews around 6pm.

Timetable

12 noon Town centre activities commence

6-15pm Burnley FC players arrive at Burnley Town Hall

6-15-7pm Players interviewed on the balcony

7-8pm Open-top bus with players departs town hall and follows the map route

8pm Bus arrives at Turf Moor, no further activities

Road closures