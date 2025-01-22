Former classmates from one of Burnley’s most iconic schools gathered for a reunion to mark their 60th birthdays.

The reunion was organised by Steve Brunton who managed to track down several former classmates from Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley and across the UK including Yorkshire, Lytham, Stockport, Glasgow and Buckinghamshire. Founded in 1559, the grammar school closed in 1981, despite a fierce campaign in the town to save it. It occupied several sites throughout its long history, including Bank Parade from 1874 to 1959, which is now known as The Landmark, an events and conference centre. The school later moved to Byron Street in the former grounds of Ivy Bank House. Former pupil Darren Hunt, said: “It was great to meet several of my old schoolmates for a long overdue catch up, some that I haven't seen for over 40 years and I will not forget this special day.