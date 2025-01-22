Classmates from former Burnley Grammar School hold reunion to mark their 60th birthdays

By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 12:18 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 15:20 GMT
Former classmates from one of Burnley’s most iconic schools gathered for a reunion to mark their 60th birthdays.

Twenty ex-pupils at Burnley Grammar School were VIP guests at Accrington Stanley’s Crown ground for the home game against Notts County.

Club chairman Andy Holt, also an ex grammar school ‘old boy’ hosted the reunion along with another classmate, local celebrity Jeff Brown, who is compere/ MC at Stanley.

Former pupils at Burnley Grammar School during their reunion to mark their 60th birthdays, held at Accrington Stanley FCFormer pupils at Burnley Grammar School during their reunion to mark their 60th birthdays, held at Accrington Stanley FC
Former pupils at Burnley Grammar School during their reunion to mark their 60th birthdays, held at Accrington Stanley FC

The reunion was organised by Steve Brunton who managed to track down several former classmates from Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley and across the UK including Yorkshire, Lytham, Stockport, Glasgow and Buckinghamshire. Founded in 1559, the grammar school closed in 1981, despite a fierce campaign in the town to save it. It occupied several sites throughout its long history, including Bank Parade from 1874 to 1959, which is now known as The Landmark, an events and conference centre. The school later moved to Byron Street in the former grounds of Ivy Bank House. Former pupil Darren Hunt, said: “It was great to meet several of my old schoolmates for a long overdue catch up, some that I haven't seen for over 40 years and I will not forget this special day.

“We would all like to thank Andy for his generosity and hospitality for putting on this memorable event. It was very much appreciated by all.”

