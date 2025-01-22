Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Action is needed to breathe new life into an historic Burnley pub that has been closed for five years, a councillor has said.

The Tim Bobbin closed at the start of 2020, just before the pandemic hit and saw hospitality become one of its biggest casualties.

Since then Tadcaster based Samuel Smiths Brewery, which owns the landmark watering hole in Padiham Road, has tried, without success, to appoint someone to run the place so the doors can re-open.

Describing it as ‘shocking’ that the pub had been closed for so long Coun. Charlie Briggs said: “There are now only two clubs in the area, which are both excellent venues, but it is silly that a building with its history is left to rot.

“ I was told you could not use your phone in the pub, which is one of the reasons that it closed. I would ask the pub owners to re-consider their actions as it is needed.”

A once popular venue, the pub underwent a significant and major refurbishment in 2015, which returned it to its original four room layout. The pub boasts open fires, a trade kitchen, garden and large car park. The former coach house is named after the author of Lancashire dialect poetry John Collier, who used the pseudonym of Tim Bobbin in his works of prose and poetry.

The Burnley Express has contacted Samuel Smith’s brewery for a comment.