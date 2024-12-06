Burnley’s Kelly Liversidge is a real life ‘Mrs Claus.’

For this very kind and caring lady made Christmas and birthday celebrations come true in one day for a four-year-old boy being treated for terminal cancer.

The big party, hosted at Giddy Kippers Party and Play Centre in Nelson by owner Nicola Nuttall, included cakes, balloons, sweets and presents for four-year-old Matvey and his classmates from Colne Park Primary School. The youngster managed to flee war in Ukraine to start a new life in East Lancashire with his mum Victoria, only to be devastated by the cancer diagnosis.

Colne boy Matvey, who is receiving treatment for a brain tumour, and his mum Victoria arrive at the party organised for him by Burnley's own 'Mrs Claus' Kelly Liversidge at Giddy Kippers play centre in Nelson.

Kelly, with the help of several other companies, pulled out all the stops for the party which included Matvey’s favourite Paw Patrol characters from her own company Neveah’s Mascots Parties. Kelly said: “ Life is cruel and can be taken away in a flash so making memories that can be talked about and remembered is what I love to do.”

Matvey, who lives in Colne, has now started a course of intensive radiotherapy treatment. Friends of Victoria, who works in the kitchen at Holly Grove Primary School in Burnley, have been rallying round to raise as much money as possible for the family.

Kelly is also running a festive appeal to provide gifts for the children of families in poverty this Christmas. Appealing for items such as colouring books and pencils, wash sets, hats and gloves, underwear and books, Kelly has also made up 200 gift bags which she is delivering to local schools and nurseries.

Kelly said: “I am so grateful for everyone’s support with this appeal. We have managed to help 200 children so far, but there is still more we can do as I have received more requests from schools.” Kelly is now looking for donations of vouchers older children can use for hair and beauty appointments and vouchers for leisure activities. Anyone who would like to help can contact Kelly via facebook or email her at [email protected]. The last day for donations to be received is Tuesday, December 17th.