Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A little boy and his mum who escaped war in Ukraine to seek a new life in East Lancashire have been left devastated by his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four-year-old Matvey, who lives in Colne with mum Victoria, is undergoing radiotherapy treatment after doctors found he had an aggressive tumour on his brain-stem.

Now friends of his heartbroken mum who works in the kitchen at Holly Grove Primary School in Burnley are rallying round to raise as much money as possible for the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matvey and mum Victoria

Colleague Sharon Ruth said: “Matvey was taken ill recently and unfortunately he has an aggressive tumour on his brain stem. It’s as bad as it gets sadly. We are all heartbroken as a team.

“My manager Julie Keir has set up a Gofundme page and within days it has reached more than £4,000. It’s so sad as they have come from Ukraine and suffered enough.

“Victoria has been overwhelmed with the support from everyone.”

You can support the family by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/sf2nyc-matvey