Friends and colleagues of Ukraine refugee Matvey rally round after devastating cancer diagnosis
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Four-year-old Matvey, who lives in Colne with mum Victoria, is undergoing radiotherapy treatment after doctors found he had an aggressive tumour on his brain-stem.
Now friends of his heartbroken mum who works in the kitchen at Holly Grove Primary School in Burnley are rallying round to raise as much money as possible for the family.
Colleague Sharon Ruth said: “Matvey was taken ill recently and unfortunately he has an aggressive tumour on his brain stem. It’s as bad as it gets sadly. We are all heartbroken as a team.
“My manager Julie Keir has set up a Gofundme page and within days it has reached more than £4,000. It’s so sad as they have come from Ukraine and suffered enough.
“Victoria has been overwhelmed with the support from everyone.”
You can support the family by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/sf2nyc-matvey
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.