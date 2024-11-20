Friends and colleagues of Ukraine refugee Matvey rally round after devastating cancer diagnosis

By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Nov 2024, 10:17 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 10:17 GMT
A little boy and his mum who escaped war in Ukraine to seek a new life in East Lancashire have been left devastated by his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Four-year-old Matvey, who lives in Colne with mum Victoria, is undergoing radiotherapy treatment after doctors found he had an aggressive tumour on his brain-stem.

Now friends of his heartbroken mum who works in the kitchen at Holly Grove Primary School in Burnley are rallying round to raise as much money as possible for the family.

Matvey and mum Victoria
Matvey and mum Victoria

Colleague Sharon Ruth said: “Matvey was taken ill recently and unfortunately he has an aggressive tumour on his brain stem. It’s as bad as it gets sadly. We are all heartbroken as a team.

“My manager Julie Keir has set up a Gofundme page and within days it has reached more than £4,000. It’s so sad as they have come from Ukraine and suffered enough.

“Victoria has been overwhelmed with the support from everyone.”

You can support the family by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/sf2nyc-matvey

