Well wishers have raised an incredible £100,000 for the family of a talented young rugby player and Royal Marine, who died just two days after tying the knot with his wife in a moving ceremony in their own home.

Nathan Summersgill-Smith was cared for by the Hospice At Home team from Pendleside Hospice. Along with providing care that fulfilled Nathan’s wish to spend his final days at home with his wife Amelia and their baby son Noah, the team rallied round, with the help of family, friends and the community to arrange the intimate wedding ceremony in a matter of hours.

A family friend and one of Amelia’s teammates with the North Ribblesdale Ladies’ rugby team, created a GoFundMe page to help the family make precious memories together and to provide for Noah’s future. To date, this incredible effort has raised nearly £100,000, a reflection of the immense love and support surrounding Nathan, Amelia, and Noah.

Nathan Summersgill-Smith with his wife Amelia and their son Noah. Nathan died of cancer two days after the couple tied the knot in a moving ceremony in their own home.

Nathan started his rugby journey in Settle with North Ribblesdale’s junior teams. He advanced through the ranks to play for their men’s team before joining Colne and Nelson Rugby Club. Later settling in Barnoldswick, Nathan was known as a warm-hearted teammate and a dedicated family man, earning admiration both on and off the field.

In the summer of 2023, Nathan proposed to Amelia, a long-time player for the North Ribblesdale Ladies team. But their dreams of a bright future together were cruelly snatched away when Nathan suddenly became unwell in late October. A visit to Urgent Care revealed the devastating diagnosis of Stage 4 NUT carcinoma, an exceptionally rare and aggressive cancer. Doctors confirmed that no treatment could stop its progression.

Determined to make the most of their time together, Nathan and Amelia focused on creating lasting memories for themselves and their son.

Amelia said: “We can’t believe the outpouring of love and support we’ve received.”

Nathan and Amelia on their wedding day

Nathan and Amelia fulfilled their dream of becoming husband and wife in an intimate ceremony on Friday, November 22nd. The wedding was officiated by the Rev Sheena and Hospice at Home nurses arrived early in the morning, bringing light-up balloons to make the living room

feel more festive, and banners were lovingly arranged to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Family and friends travelled from across the UK, and some even flew in from Miami to be there for Nathan and Amelia’s special day which saw an outpouring of love and support. The couple’s living room was transformed into a wedding venue, complete with stunning floral arrangements from House of Flowers, wedding rings provided by Huppach Jewellers, and a beautiful cake made by a family friend.

On Saturday, the celebrations continued with a gathering presided over by Re Sheena. Friends, teammates, and neighbours lined the streets to show their support for the young family.

Nathan at rugby with his baby son Noah

The hospice spokesman added: “From skilled hairdressing to thoughtful contributions from loved ones, every detail reflected the love and admiration people felt for Nathan and Amelia. Special thanks went to Stuart Hoskins-Owen from Airedale Hospital and Reverend Sheena, who went above and beyond to secure the special license needed for the wedding to take place.

“With deep sadness, on Sunday, 24th November, Nathan passed away at home, in Amelia’s arms, surrounded by loved ones.

“At Pendleside Hospice, every family we care for touches our hearts, and Nathan Summersgill-Smith’s story is no exception. A devoted husband, father, Royal Marine, and rugby player, Nathan’s journey was tragically brief but filled with love and unforgettable moments.

“Nathan’s courage, warmth, and kindness have left a lasting mark on everyone he met.”

A service to celebrate Nathan’s life will take place on Monday, December 16th. The service will take place at Holy Trinity Church in Barnoldswick at 12.00noon, followed by a burial attended by immediate family only. The family has kindly requested that only family flowers are sent, but donations are welcomed in Nathan’s memory to Pendleside Hospice. Following the service, friends and family are invited to gather at Colne & Nelson Rugby Club to raise a glass and share fond memories of Nathan.