The cheeky smile of four-year-old Nevaeh-Leigh Procter means the world to her family.

For this time last year this amazing little girl was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. “It turned our world upside down, “ said Nevaeh-Leigh’s mum, Zoe Procter. “Nevaeh started being poorly in November, complaining of pains in her legs and she was crying a lot.”

Baffled at what was causing her pain, Nevaeh was referred from Burnley General to Royal Blackburn Hospital and finally the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where a series of tests and scans revealed the devastating diagnosis. Admitted to ward 86, the brave Brierfield youngster started chemotherapy treatment and made the headlines when a host of famous faces from stage and screen visited the ward, including

Nevaeh-Leigh Procter (four) with her brother Luckie (eight) at the Colne Christmas lights switch on. Nevaeh is collecting gifts for the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital where she was treated for leukaemia

Antony Cotton and Simon Gregson – better known as Sean Tully and Steve McDonald from ‘Coronation Street.’

Doctors warned Zoe that her little girl may not be home for Christmas but Nevaeh had other plans and was well enough to be discharged on Christmas Eve. Zoe said: “Nevaeh has continued with her treatment and she has daily oral chemotherapy at home. We have hospital visits every month for a blood count and consultant check up and every 12 weeks she has spinal chemotherapy and a lumber puncture.”

A pupil at Pendle Primary Academy, Nevaeh has taken her illness in her stride, says Zoe. “Nevaeh knows she has to take her medicine to make her better and she never complains about it, “ Zoe said. “She is such a happy, cheeky and sassy little girl, she always has a smile on her face and she loves going to school and all her lessons.

“ Her teachers have told me she always joins in with everything and is a joy to be around.”

Nevaeh is now in what the medical profession call maintenance as she faces having treatment into 2026. Zoe, who is also mum to Karmen (23) 21-year-old Daine, Jaime-Leigh (19) and eight-year-old Luckie, added: “It has definitely been tough but we have just had to get on with it, there is no choice really.”

Nevaeh is now ‘super excited’ for Christmas and among her list for Santa is a Nintendo Switch and a carrier for her dolls. But this kind hearted youngster will also be delivering gifts to children spending Christmas in the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. Nevaeh’s appeal for Christmas treats, gifts, books and selection boxes has been supported by her family, friends and also her school. And her former nursery, Oaks From Acorns in Burnley, will hold a tombola at its annual Nativity show. Once all the gifts are collected Nevaeh will dress as Mrs Clause to deliver them in person.

Zoe added: “We would like to thank everyone who has donated. These gifts and treats will mean so much to these youngsters and their families.”

The last date to donate gifts is Sunday, December 15th. Anyone who would like to donate to the appeal is asked to email Zoe at [email protected]