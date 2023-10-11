Five Burnley pals have taken inspiration from movie Calendar Girls starring Hollywood actresses Helen Mirren and Julie Walters for their latest charity fundraiser.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sharon Chapman, Vicky Stevenson, Trish Buck, Tracy Moran, and Pauline Smith, who run fundraising group Support After Suicide and play darts together in a pub team, have followed in the footsteps of the film’s characters by posing for their own calendar.

Copies can be picked up at SPAR in Burnley Road and Hare & Hounds in Halifax Road, and can be ordered on Pendleside Hospice’s website, with 150 having already been sold in the first week. The proceeds will help to pay for counselling sessions at the hospice for anyone bereaved by suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon said: “We were all chatting, thinking of ways to raise money and someone said, ‘Let’s do a Calendar Girls-style calendar’.

Burnley pals Sharon Chapman, Vicky Stevenson, Trish Buck, Tracy Moran, and Pauline Smith, who run fundraising group, Support After Suicide.

"Everyone said they’d do it and we messaged some girls who play darts for the Craven Heifer. We had no problem getting people to take their clothes off.”

The community has rallied round the friends to help make the project a success, Sharon added.

"The photographer donated his time and 12 local businesses sponsored a page each. We’ve raised around £7,000 through various fundraisers and hope to reach £15,000 through the calendar sales, plus our band night and ball later this year.

The loved ones lost to suicide by Burnley friends Sharon Chapman, Vicky Stevenson, Trish Buck, Tracy Moran, and Pauline Smith, who all feature in the Support After Suicide calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everybody seems to be affected by suicide but nobody talks about it. The support we’ve had has been unbelievable and shows how much people want it to be out there.”

Sharon, who lost her husband Mark to suicide, added: “Previously, I felt stigmatised whereas now I don’t feel like that. I don’t want anyone to feel like that. I think everybody knows someone who’s felt suicidal, and we just want to provide as much help as we can.

"I didn’t talk about Mark’s suicide for the first few years but meeting people who have come on our events or offered to help because they have been affected by it has really helped – you don’t feel so alone.