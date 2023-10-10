News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

16 photos as 'Hugs For Free' pre-loved boutique opens in Padiham

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to open a new shop in Padiham on Saturday.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:10 BST

Deputy Mayor of Padiham Coun. Mac Harrison performed the honours at Hugs For Free, a shop selling pre-loved clothes, accessories and household items.

There is no price on any of the items so people can pay what they can afford. The shop has opened as a boost for The Padiham Hub, a project launched by Vivien Storey in the town last year offering free activities including arts and crafts sessions and vocational courses, to give people a safe place to turn to and help boost their wellbeing.

Viv was inspired to open up her own venue after successfully running a smaller version of the hub at Nazareth Unitarian Chapel. She is also the founder of the Padiham Community Choir and 'Hugs for Free' where she goes around care homes to visit residents to cheer them up.

Open 10am to noon Monday to Saturday the shop will be run by Viv and volunteers Sinead Howard, Layla Ormerod and Hazel Bleasdale.

.

1. Great photos at cvic opening of new pre-loved 'Hugs For Free' shop in Padiham

. Photo: Conner Lee Hill

Photo Sales
.

2. Great photos at cvic opening of new pre-loved 'Hugs For Free' shop in Padiham

. Photo: Conner Lee Hill

Photo Sales
.

3. Great photos at cvic opening of new pre-loved 'Hugs For Free' shop in Padiham

. Photo: Conner Lee Hill

Photo Sales
.

4. Great photos at cvic opening of new pre-loved 'Hugs For Free' shop in Padiham

. Photo: Conner Lee Hill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PadihamDeputy Mayor
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us