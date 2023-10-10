A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to open a new shop in Padiham on Saturday.

Deputy Mayor of Padiham Coun. Mac Harrison performed the honours at Hugs For Free, a shop selling pre-loved clothes, accessories and household items.

There is no price on any of the items so people can pay what they can afford. The shop has opened as a boost for The Padiham Hub, a project launched by Vivien Storey in the town last year offering free activities including arts and crafts sessions and vocational courses, to give people a safe place to turn to and help boost their wellbeing.

Viv was inspired to open up her own venue after successfully running a smaller version of the hub at Nazareth Unitarian Chapel. She is also the founder of the Padiham Community Choir and 'Hugs for Free' where she goes around care homes to visit residents to cheer them up.

Open 10am to noon Monday to Saturday the shop will be run by Viv and volunteers Sinead Howard, Layla Ormerod and Hazel Bleasdale.

