Burnley MP Oliver Ryan has written to mosque leaders saying he will take every step necessary to ensure their communities feel safe.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Widespread protests and disorder sparked by the horrifying fatal Southport attack has led to increased concerns that similar incidents could take place in the borough.

Yesterday evening, three Muslim graves at Burnley Cemetery were targeted by vandals who poured grey paint over headstones. Within minutes, volunteers from all backgrounds and faiths descended on the Rossendale Road cemetery to lend their support as Fr Alex Frost, from St Matthew’s Church, encouraged the people of Burnley “to seek the common good and to act with love and peace”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan

In a statement released following the incident, Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar called on all communities to “come together in unity”, while imploring people to “use your wisdom and rise above the hatred”.

In his letter, Mr Ryan said he was happy to meet with mosque leaders at their earliest convenience. “You will have seen the tragic news coming out of Southport last week, and in the days following we have witnessed horrendous violence in towns and cities across the United Kingdom. What has occurred in cities like Southport, Hartlepool, Rotherham - and others, is nothing less than criminal thuggery, attempting to instil fear and division into our communities. We cannot let them win. What this mindless minority are doing is not a protest, it is not legitimate but is criminal violent disorder. This Labour government will not permit under any circumstances a breakdown of law and order on our streets. Be assured we stand shoulder to shoulder with you against this racism.

"As the Prime Minister has made clear, these thugs caused the community of Southport to suffer twice, and have mobilised across the country causing damage and destruction wherever they go. Make no mistake: whoever has participated in this violence, in person or online, and those who have attempted to stir up racial divides will feel the full extent of the law. They are not patriots standing up for their communities, they are criminals. The scenes that we have witnessed in the last week are shattering, but we must never lose faith in the Britain we know; the Britain that came together with brushes and water, tools and buckets and worked together to clean up the mess left by the thugs. Over 100 people from every community came out to fix the damage done to the mosque that was targeted. That is the Britain I believe in. This is a reminder that even in the darkest of times, this is what Britain is.

"Regardless of race, religion or otherwise, we're people who have more in common with each other than those attempting to divide us with fear. Fear and division is what these thugs want. To end this amazing, tolerant, diverse, kind and human place we all call our home. Violence, division and fear will never win. In response to this violence, we have introduced new measures and emergency security to protect mosques and places of worship from violent disorder. This allows the police, local authorities and mosques to request rapid security to be deployed for protection. This will ensure communities are protected and will allow for a return of worship as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have established a national capability across police forces to tackle this violent disorder. We have seen these thugs move from community to community and with these new powers our police response will be able to do the same. As your MP, I stand united with you against those inciting this violence. I will take every step that is necessary to ensure that the Muslim community feels safe. If there is anything you need from me, support or help during this difficult time, please reach out to me on the details below. This is about more than politics, this is about our community. Lastly, I'm happy to meet with you at your earliest convenience should you feel it appropriate.”