The leader of Burnley Council has issued a statement to offer support to communities following the terrible incident in Southport and subsequent violent disorder that has taken place across the country.

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar said: “I am sure I speak for all of us when I say that the tragic event that took place in Southport last week has been on all our minds since we heard the news. As a father I cannot begin to imagine what those families are going through, and my thoughts and condolences are with all affected. I would also like to acknowledge the bravery of the community and of the emergency services who were on the scene.

“At a time when we should be uniting to support a community in grief it has been deeply shocking to see the violent disorder and intimidation that has been taking place across the country in the last week.

Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar

“We strongly condemn any acts of violence and would ask that people remain calm and consider the impact of their actions, not only on others but on themselves. Violence and hate crime will not be tolerated and involvement in such could result in a criminal conviction. There will be individuals who are looking to try and instigate a reaction in our communities. I would like to remind everyone that staying calm isn’t cowardly or a sign of weakness, please use your wisdom and rise above the hatred.

“Incidents in Burnley have been reported to us and we have been working closely with the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice. Whilst I know this is a worrying time for many, I would like to reassure you that we are speaking with the police, and community and faith leaders to help keep our communities safe. Burnley is a diverse and vibrant borough, and I would call on all our communities to come together in unity.”

If you have witnessed or have been a victim of hate crime you can make a report by:

Using the police’s online reporting portal or via True Vision’s website

Visiting a Third-Party Reporting Centre

Calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Calling the police on 101 or;

In an emergency, dialling 999