Burnley College has today released a statement announcing that principal Karen Buchanan has been suspended.

A spokesman for the college said: "Burnley College can confirm that the principal, Karen Buchanan, has been suspended pending an ongoing investigation.

“ The college has taken this step in line with its normal policies and procedures to ensure a fair and transparent process. In the meantime, deputy principal Kate Wallace will act as interim principal. We will make no further comment at this time.”

Concerns were raised earlier this month about the absence of Mrs Buchanan by The University and College Union North West, which said it had been contacted by ‘worried’ staff who were concerned over who was in charge at the institution. In a statement released to the Burnley Express on May 12th a spokesman for Burnley College said that Mrs Buchanan was ‘currently absent for personal reasons.’

Mrs Buchanan began working at Burnley College in 1986 as a part-time lecturer and became deputy principal in 2011 before taking on the role of principal in 2017. The college employs almost 700 people and was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in 2021.

Another inspection was carried out by Ofsted inspectors several weeks ago and the report is due to be published soon.