Burnley College has released a statement regarding concerns over the sudden absence of principal Karen Buchanan.

Concerns were raised about the absence of Mrs Buchanan by The University and College Union North West, which said it had been contacted by ‘worried’ staff who were concerned over who was in charge at the institution.

In a statement released to the Burnley Express this week a spokesman for Burnley College said: “Karen Buchanan is currently absent for personal reasons. Kate Wallace will assume the role of interim principal and will provide leadership and guidance in this period.”

The Burnley Express has been contacted by several former members of staff over the past couple of months expressing their concern about the leadership status at the institution. Mrs Buchanan began working at Burnley College in 1986 as a part-time lecturer and became deputy principal in 2011 before taking on the role of principal in 2017.

The college employs almost 700 people and was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in 2021.

