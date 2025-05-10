Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information and footage after an elderly man died following a collision in Foulridge.

Shortly before 6-40pm yesterday (May 9th) police received a report of a collision between a black Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Vauxhall Corsa on the A56 between Foulridge and Colne, near to the St Michael and All Angels church.

​Very sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the driver of the blue Vauxhall Corsa, a man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said their thoughts are with his loved ones at this very sad time.

​The driver of the black Vauxhall Corsa stopped at the scene and was uninjured. Enquiries into how the collision occurred are ongoing, and we are asking for anyone with information or footage to get in touch.

​Sgt Bex Price, of our Roads Policing Unit said: “A man has sadly lost his life, and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

​“Enquiries into the collision are ongoing, and we are asking for your help. We’re particularly interested in footage of the vehicles prior to the collision on Skipton Road, between 6-25pm and 6-40pm yesterday.

​“If you have dashcam or CCTV, or witnessed the collision or the vehicles beforehand, please let us know.”

​You can contact us on 101 quoting log 1213 of 9th May, or email [email protected]