A Burnley mum, caught up in yesterday’s carnage, when a car was driven deliberately into crowds of fans attending Liverpool’s victory parade, has spoken of the terrifying moment when she realised what was happening.

Kourtney Naughton (30) was attending the parade with her partner Anthony King (34) and their little girl Hallie-Jay (four), when they saw the car being driven erratically and ploughing into people.

Kourtney (30) said: “We were making our way back to the train station along The Strand when we saw the car driving really fast. At first we didn’t realise what was happening but then I saw a woman and a man with a child on the ground. Some people were stood on steps at a nearby shop or hotel, I honestly can’t recall which it was, and they called for us to go up there with them.

Burnley's Kourtney Naughton with her daughter Hallie-Jay (four) on their way to the Liverpool FC promotion parade on Bank Holiday Monday.

"We all huddled together and they were talking to Hallie-Jay, asking her name and trying to be normal to keep her calm. We were there for about 10 minutes before it was safe to leave.”

It was then that the couple, both huge Liverpool fans, realised how close they themselves had come to being in the path of the vehicle which entered nearby Water Street before the driver accelerated into dozens of people, injuring at least 50 people, including four children.

Kourtney added: “We realised that if we had been further down the street, five minutes earlier, we could have been among those hit by the car.”

After the shock of the devastating attack, the family were among the thousands of fans stranded in the city as police closed Lime Street railway station. Friends rallied round and they eventually got a lift with a friend to Aintree and another friend picked them up from there to bring them home to Burnley.

Hallie-Jay (four) and her dad Anthony King on their way from their home in Burnley to the Liverpool FC promotion parade, which ended in tragedy yesterday

Kourtney added: “It was such an horrific end to what had been a fantastic day. It has definitely put me off from attending anything like this again in the future.”

A 53-year-old man has been arrested and police say they are not treating the incident as terror-related. Heart felt messages have been flooding in for the people of Liverpool, with King Charles and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer among the first to express their support for the city.