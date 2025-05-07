Behind the scenes at Burnley FC's civic reception

By John Deehan
Published 7th May 2025, 17:27 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 17:57 BST
Before Burnley FC took to the streets for their promotion parade, players and staff were welcomed to a special civic reception at Burnley Mechanics.

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Shah Hussain, along with other local dignitaries, greeted the team ahead of the public celebrations.

The Mechanics building hosted a private reception before the squad made the short walk to the town hall for media interviews and their now-famous appearance on the balcony overlooking the crowds below.

Take a look at some behind-the-scenes moments from the civic celebration.

Related topics:Burnley FCBurnleyMayorPremier League
