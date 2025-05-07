The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Shah Hussain, along with other local dignitaries, greeted the team ahead of the public celebrations.
The Mechanics building hosted a private reception before the squad made the short walk to the town hall for media interviews and their now-famous appearance on the balcony overlooking the crowds below.
Take a look at some behind-the-scenes moments from the civic celebration.
Roberts' antics, Trafford's boombox and Parker's retro top: The inside view on Burnley's promotion parade
