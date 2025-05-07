Roberts' antics, Trafford's boombox and Parker's retro top: The inside view on Burnley's promotion parade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Promotion parades aren’t exactly a novelty when you live in Burnley.

For the second time in three years, and for the fourth in 11, tens of thousands of Clarets fans lined the streets to toast Championship success.

It never gets old though, does it? There’s something about the smell, look and feel of claret and blue smoke bombs wafting through the evening air – while two crammed buses, filled with predominantly well-oiled professional footballers, as well as club staff – that stirs the emotions.

These aren’t any old professional footballers though, this is a tight-knit group of men that have broken all sorts of records on their way to clinching the ultimate objective: getting back in the Premier League, led by an inspirational general in Scott Parker who, in all honesty, looked physically and emotionally drained. And who can blame him?

The Clarets boss, who snubbed his trusty Tom Brown knitwear and coats in favour of a retro 1993/94 Burnley shirt, spoke of his appreciation while he was being interviewed on the Town Hall balcony.

It was a typically professional and composed delivery from the “gaffer”, as the players affectionately call him. The same can’t be said of his troops.

Connor Roberts, who did well to last the night after stumbling into the Mechanics Theatre at barely 5.30pm, provided the most entertainment, leading chants about Burnley’s dear neighbours while still managing to bring his usual Welsh wit and charm. It was a good job he kept the sunglasses on for the entire thing, that’s all I’m saying.

Scott Parker and his players pose for pictures on the steps to the Town Hall. Picture: Dom Collis

The Cranberries’ Zombies got a few airings too as Hannibal, the new fans’ favourite, was introduced to the crowd. Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Barnes and plenty of others were only too happy to take over the mic too.

Inside the theatre and Town Hall, meanwhile, James Trafford had earlier arrived with a boombox slung over his shoulder playing DJ Otzi’s ‘Hey Baby’ as he walked into a room full of local dignitaries. Again, the sunglasses said it all.

Brownhill, meanwhile, prompted plenty of laughter among the Burnley squad after inviting a reluctant Barnes onto the stage to deliver an impromptu speech.

The Mayor congratulated Parker and his players on their fantastic achievements, controversially claiming the league title should have been decided on head-to-head record, rather than goal difference.

James Trafford blares DJ Otzi's 'Hey Baby' through a boombox as he walks into a VIP meet and greet. Picture: Matt Scrafton

I contemplated tweeting said quip, but I thought better of it after witnessing Leeds United’s Burnley obsession over the last 48 hours or so – so much so they even attempted to take over the club’s live stream of the celebrations at one point.

Burnley’s players, by comparison, made no mention of the title winners, other than to congratulate Daniel Farke’s men on an incredible season.

Once the players left the Town Hall, all that was left was for them to climb aboard the two open-top buses which soon made their way down Manchester Road towards the adorning crowds, who gathered around the Culvert, past the Royal Dyche pub – which had temporarily been renamed the Parker Arms – and down Yorkshire Street and Harry Potts Way.

Blaring horns continued to pierce the ears as the parade continued into the distance, disappearing into the smoke-filled evening air. This was a fitting end to a memorable year.