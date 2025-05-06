24 incredible photos from Burnley's open-top bus parade celebrating Premier League promotion

The evening began with supporters congregating outside the Town Hall as Parker and his players took to the balcony to speak of their appreciation.

Two open-top buses then made their way down Manchester Road and beyond as they passed jubilant Clarets fans who greeted them with blaring horns and claret and blue smoke bombs and flares.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand to follow the buses as they made their way to Turf Moor.

Take a look through his first batch of pictures:

1 . 1 The bus carrying Burnley players through the town centre to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League heads towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . 2 Lyle Foster on the bus carrying Burnley players through the town centre to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League as it heads towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . 3 The bus carrying Burnley players through the town centre to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League heads towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales