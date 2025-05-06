24 incredible photos from Burnley's open-top bus parade celebrating Premier League promotion

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 6th May 2025, 21:47 BST
Thousands of Burnley fans lined the town centre streets this evening to toast Scott Parker’s promotion-winning heroes.

The evening began with supporters congregating outside the Town Hall as Parker and his players took to the balcony to speak of their appreciation.

Two open-top buses then made their way down Manchester Road and beyond as they passed jubilant Clarets fans who greeted them with blaring horns and claret and blue smoke bombs and flares.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand to follow the buses as they made their way to Turf Moor.

Take a look through his first batch of pictures:

The bus carrying Burnley players through the town centre to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League heads towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

The bus carrying Burnley players through the town centre to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League heads towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Lyle Foster on the bus carrying Burnley players through the town centre to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League as it heads towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Lyle Foster on the bus carrying Burnley players through the town centre to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League as it heads towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
The bus carrying Burnley players through the town centre to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League heads towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

The bus carrying Burnley players through the town centre to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League heads towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Fans welcome the bus carrying Burnley players through the town centre to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League as it heads towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Fans welcome the bus carrying Burnley players through the town centre to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League as it heads towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Scott ParkerBurnleyPremier LeagueTown HallTurf Moor
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice