Australia and New Zealand Burnley Football Club fans gather in Melbourne for foodbank fund-raiser
The event, which took place in Melbourne, saw Aussie and Kiwi Burnley Football Club fans gather at the Imperial Hotel in the Victoria state capital.
Steve Barnes, who runs the Melbourne Clarets, plus Martyn Baker of Sydney Clarets, and Tom Greenwood of New Zealand Clarets, organised the big Clarets get-together for the Sheffield United away game.
The event saw almost 30 Clarets fans turning up from the three groups, as well as special guests in former players Mike Conroy and Nathan Peel, both of whom live in Melbourne.
Steve said: “We had a full weekend of events starting with meeting for dinner on the Friday evening at the Sherlock Holmes pub. On Saturday the build-up for the game (midnight kick-off here) started around 3pm at the aptly named Burnley Brewery.
“Once at the Impy around 10pm, we held a raffle which included a signed shirt kindly donated by Burnley FC. We raised $600, which is approximately £300. This money was this week donated to the Foodbank back there in Burnley via the Up The Clarets website. Thanks to them.”
The Melbourne Clarets Burnley FC Supporters Club were founded on March 9th 2014, when six Aussie Clarets fans met for the first time watching Burnley’a 2-1 away victory against arch-rivals Blackburn Rovers. The group now watch games regularly in the Imperial Hotel sports bar.
