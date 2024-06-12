Burnley managerial candidates profiled as wait goes on to find Vincent Kompany's successor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been two weeks since Vincent Kompany departed Burnley after two years at the helm to take over at Bayern Munich.

Since then, Alan Pace and the Clarets board will have been busy collecting names and creating a shortlist to identify Kompany’s successor, who will be tasked with leading Burnley back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

In the meantime, Craig Bellamy and Mike Jackson – who were part of Kompany’s backroom staff – have remained at Gawthorpe to work on an interim basis before a permanent replacement is found.

While the players are due to return for pre-season on June 24, The Athletic is reporting the club are prepared to take their time over the appointment and it could be weeks, rather than days, that the new man is at the helm.

A host of names have been linked with the vacancy over the past couple of weeks, while there will inevitably be others who have been spoken to whose names haven’t yet been made public.

Here, we take a look at those names who have have been linked with the post:

Craig Bellamy

Frank Lampard (L), Craig Bellamy (top right), Scott Parker (centre right) and Liam Rosenior (bottom right) are all thought to be in the frame for the Burnley job.

The 44-year-old is currently Burnley’s acting head coach but is said to hold an interest in replacing Kompany on a permanent basis. The Welshman worked under the Belgian at both Burnley and in Belgium with Anderlecht, but is yet to take his first steps into management as a number one. This could be seen as a risk, as is the case with any appointment, but Bellamy would offer an element of continuity from the Kompany reign. Played for nine different clubs during his 18-year playing career, including a season in Lancashire with Burnley’s rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Frank Lampard

It’s understood the 45-year-old is a leading contender and will be spoken to during the interview process. For what it’s worth, the Chelsea legend is currently favourite with the bookies. Lampard has been out of work for over a year now since a brief interim spell as Chelsea boss, where he had previously spent two years as the man in the dugout. Led Derby County to the Championship play-offs in his first season in management before another challenging stint at Everton. He has a win rate of 40.6 per cent over his three permanent roles. The legendary former midfielder has recently been involved with Soccer Aid, where he helped his uncle take charge of the England side that beat the Rest of the World 6-3.

Scott Parker

A two-time promotion winner from the Championship with Fulham and Bournemouth respectively, Parker certainly has the CV to impress Burnley’s board. The 43-year-old has been out of work since leaving Club Brugge following an unsuccessful spell in Belgium that lasted just three months. He enjoyed the most success on the South Coast with the Cherries, only to leave in August 2022, three days on from claiming his side were “ill-equipped” to deal with the Premier League level. The former England international has a win ratio of 34.27 per cent spanning his three roles.

Liam Rosenior