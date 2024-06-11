'Must have lost my number': Burnley's Josh Cullen not expecting Bayern Munich call from Vincent Kompany
The 28-year-old followed Kompany from Anderlecht to Burnley in 2022 and was a key member of the side that won the Championship title in their first season at Turf Moor.
It didn’t work out as hoped in the Premier League, with the Clarets suffering an instant relegation back to the Championship.
While Cullen was one of Kompany’s trusted lieutenants at Burnley, he’s not expecting to receive the call to make the jump to the Allianz Arena.
“Yeah, I’m just waiting for the phone to ring. He must have lost my number at the minute,” he joked in a press conference ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s friendly against Portugal.
“It’s a massive club and I wish him well there.”
The move to the German giants sparked plenty of surprise given it came off the back of Burnley’s relegation, but Cullen understands Bayern’s logic.
“I think his tactical knowledge of the game is outstanding,” he said.
“His game plan, depending on what opposition you come up against, is always very clear and if you can deliver the message that he puts across to his team, then you have a great chance of winning the game, so I’m sure they’ve done their homework and watched a lot of games.
“He’s obviously come from the sort of school of Pep [Guardiola] as well and it seems to be a lot of managers are getting jobs coming from how well he has done in the game and sharing similar ideas. I’m sure they’ve had a look at that as well.”
On Burnley’s disappointing campaign, Cullen added: “It was a disappointing season for the team. It was not how we wanted it to go, but it’s always been an ambition of mine to play at the highest level in club football as well and the Premier League is certainly that.
"To make a decent amount of appearances across the season and come back from a bit of a difficult time in the middle of the season, when I wasn’t playing, and finish the season fairly strongly, was good.
“I enjoyed playing in the Premier League regardless of how the team did.”
