Burnley announce caretaker coaching team following Vincent Kompany's move to Bayern Munich
Bellamy, who worked as Kompany’s assistant at both Anderlecht and Turf Moor, will not be joining the Belgian in Germany. Instead, he will remain with the club as acting head coach.
Jackson, meanwhile, will also remain with the Clarets to adopt the role of Bellamy’s assistant.
"Following the departure of Vincent Kompany, we are actively working on our search for a permanent manager,” the Clarets said in a statement.
"In the meantime, the club has placed Craig Bellamy, assisted by Mike Jackson, in the roles of acting head coach and assistant head coach.
“We have complete faith in Craig and Mike and believe their extensive experience and deep understanding of the club make them the perfect candidates to lead the team at this important time.
“We will provide further updates regarding a permanent manager in due course.”
There has been talk that Bellamy could even be in the running to replace Kompany on a full-time basis. As it stands, he’s third favourite with the bookies.
While it’s not been announced yet, it’s understood Floribert Ngalula and Bram Geers will leave Burnley to form part of Kompany’s backroom staff at the Allianz Arena.
It’s also been reported by The Athletic that goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar is also due to leave to join Dutch side Ajax, a move that was already in the offing prior to Kompany’s departure.
Rouwelaar’s staff profile no longer appears on Burnley’s official website.
The futures of Piet Cremers and set-piece coach Eliot Tybebo remain uncertain.
