Burnley announce caretaker coaching team following Vincent Kompany's move to Bayern Munich

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Craig Bellamy and Mike Jackson have been placed in temporary charge of Burnley’s coaching team following Vincent Kompany’s switch to Bayern Munich.

Bellamy, who worked as Kompany’s assistant at both Anderlecht and Turf Moor, will not be joining the Belgian in Germany. Instead, he will remain with the club as acting head coach.

Jackson, meanwhile, will also remain with the Clarets to adopt the role of Bellamy’s assistant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Following the departure of Vincent Kompany, we are actively working on our search for a permanent manager,” the Clarets said in a statement.

"In the meantime, the club has placed Craig Bellamy, assisted by Mike Jackson, in the roles of acting head coach and assistant head coach.

“We have complete faith in Craig and Mike and believe their extensive experience and deep understanding of the club make them the perfect candidates to lead the team at this important time.

“We will provide further updates regarding a permanent manager in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Mike Jackson, Assistant Manager and Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, look on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Ipswich Town and Burnley at Portman Road on January 28, 2023 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

There has been talk that Bellamy could even be in the running to replace Kompany on a full-time basis. As it stands, he’s third favourite with the bookies.

While it’s not been announced yet, it’s understood Floribert Ngalula and Bram Geers will leave Burnley to form part of Kompany’s backroom staff at the Allianz Arena.

It’s also been reported by The Athletic that goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar is also due to leave to join Dutch side Ajax, a move that was already in the offing prior to Kompany’s departure.

Rouwelaar’s staff profile no longer appears on Burnley’s official website.