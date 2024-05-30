Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jay Rodriguez has ended the speculation over his Burnley future by signing a fresh contract.

The striker’s current contract was due to expire this summer, which would have allowed the 34-year-old to move on for free.

Interest from Stoke City and Huddersfield Town had been reported, but that speculation has been put to bed by Rodriguez penning a new one-year deal at Turf Moor.

“It’s a great feeling and a real privilege to represent Burnley, my hometown club,” Rodriguez said.

“Being offered another year was a proud moment and there was no way I could say no.

“It was a no-brainer for myself, my family and my friends and there was nothing else in my mind apart from signing and playing for this club for as long as I can.

“Burnley is all I’ve known, being from the town. The football club is a massive part of the town and to be able to represent Burnley is always special so no matter what I do, it will always be a big part of my life.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor on May 19, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Rodriguez made his 250th appearance for the club on the final day of the Premier League campaign, coming off the bench during the 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Reflecting on the milestone, the boyhood Claret added: “It was a fantastic moment.

“You always try and find positives within a season and I’d say the Sheffield United game was one of them. It was a big one and to settle the nerves so early was great.

“To reach those kinds of numbers was a pinch yourself moment and obviously that comes with my age!

“It’s 250 more appearances than I ever thought I’d have. To just have one was the aim when I was growing up hoping to play football for a living, so to have 250 is amazing.”

Having agreed to stay on at Turf Moor, Rodriguez will now be tasked with helping Burnley return to the top flight at the first attempt.

“It’s about sticking together and working hard for each other,” he said.