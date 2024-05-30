Jack Cork discusses his future and 'frustrating' final Burnley season after bidding emotional goodbye

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jack Cork believes he’s still got plenty left to give following his recent Burnley departure.

The 34-year-old bid an emotional goodbye to Turf Moor earlier this month when he made his 239th and final appearance for the Clarets during the final day defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder received a deserved ovation after being brought off the bench with seven minutes left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cork is now free to join any club after coming to the end of his contract with Burnley, but as it stands he’s continuing to assess his options.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do next,” he told Clarets+.

“I still feel I’ve got a lot of legs left in me, I feel fit, I feel good. I’ve done my coaching badges as well so whatever happens over the next couple of months happens.

“I’m open, I’m excited, but I just want to say thank you to everyone at the football club. All the staff have been amazing with me, all the lads I’ve played with have all been such great lads. I’ve just learned so much.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Jack Cork of Burnley applauds the fans as he is substituted on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor on May 19, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

It’s been a frustrating final season at Turf Moor for the former Swansea City man, who first made the move to Burnley on loan from Chelsea back in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only have the Clarets found themselves back in the Championship after being relegated with just 24 points, Cork also struggled for game time, making just six appearances across all competitions.

“The season has not been great and at the age I am, it’s just been disappointing,” he added.

“I feel like I’ve trained well. I’ve been one of the best in training, I’ve been one of the ones that have run the furthest and I’ve been frustrated I haven’t really had a chance this year.

“I understand at my age how things go at football clubs, but I’ve been disappointed with how the season has gone.