Jack Cork discusses his future and 'frustrating' final Burnley season after bidding emotional goodbye
The 34-year-old bid an emotional goodbye to Turf Moor earlier this month when he made his 239th and final appearance for the Clarets during the final day defeat to Nottingham Forest.
The midfielder received a deserved ovation after being brought off the bench with seven minutes left.
Cork is now free to join any club after coming to the end of his contract with Burnley, but as it stands he’s continuing to assess his options.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do next,” he told Clarets+.
“I still feel I’ve got a lot of legs left in me, I feel fit, I feel good. I’ve done my coaching badges as well so whatever happens over the next couple of months happens.
“I’m open, I’m excited, but I just want to say thank you to everyone at the football club. All the staff have been amazing with me, all the lads I’ve played with have all been such great lads. I’ve just learned so much.”
It’s been a frustrating final season at Turf Moor for the former Swansea City man, who first made the move to Burnley on loan from Chelsea back in 2010.
Not only have the Clarets found themselves back in the Championship after being relegated with just 24 points, Cork also struggled for game time, making just six appearances across all competitions.
“The season has not been great and at the age I am, it’s just been disappointing,” he added.
“I feel like I’ve trained well. I’ve been one of the best in training, I’ve been one of the ones that have run the furthest and I’ve been frustrated I haven’t really had a chance this year.
“I understand at my age how things go at football clubs, but I’ve been disappointed with how the season has gone.
“I felt I still could have done a job but it’s part of football. I haven’t played much this year and this is what happens, so now I’m looking forward to the next adventure.”