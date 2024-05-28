'Something I’ll remember forever': Connor Roberts pens Leeds United farewell ahead of Burnley return
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Welshman spent the second half of the season on loan in West Yorkshire after the Clarets brought in Lorenz Assignon from Rennes.
The 28-year-old made 15 appearances for the Whites to help Daniel Farke’s side reach the Championship play-off final.
Leeds’ season eventually ended in disappointment though after they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Southampton at Wembley.
Due to a combination of injuries and alternative options, Roberts only made a handful of starts, making the majority of his 15 appearances from the bench.
Looking back on his time at the club in a post on social media, the Wales international expressed his gratitude for fans’ support.
“Football ey..,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Obviously so disappointed not to achieve what we all wanted, but honestly what a massive privilege it was to play just a hand full [sic] of games and be involved at this incredible football club.
“An invaluable experience and something I’ll remember forever! Thanks for the spectacular support ladies and gents!”
As confirmed by Burnley’s recent retained list, Roberts will now return to Turf Moor.
Roberts made no secret a desire to make his Elland Road stay permanent, although that was always likely to be contingent on promotion to the top flight.
His contract at Turf Moor runs until the summer of 2025.
With Vitinho still at the club and the Clarets exploring a potential permanent move for Assignon, it remains to be seen what future Roberts has at Burnley.