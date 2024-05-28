'Something I’ll remember forever': Connor Roberts pens Leeds United farewell ahead of Burnley return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Connor Roberts has thanked Leeds United and the club’s supporters after returning to Burnley following his loan spell at Elland Road.

The Welshman spent the second half of the season on loan in West Yorkshire after the Clarets brought in Lorenz Assignon from Rennes.

The 28-year-old made 15 appearances for the Whites to help Daniel Farke’s side reach the Championship play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds’ season eventually ended in disappointment though after they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Southampton at Wembley.

Due to a combination of injuries and alternative options, Roberts only made a handful of starts, making the majority of his 15 appearances from the bench.

Looking back on his time at the club in a post on social media, the Wales international expressed his gratitude for fans’ support.

“Football ey..,” he wrote on Instagram.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Connor Roberts of Leeds United runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Leeds United at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 06, 2024 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

“Obviously so disappointed not to achieve what we all wanted, but honestly what a massive privilege it was to play just a hand full [sic] of games and be involved at this incredible football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An invaluable experience and something I’ll remember forever! Thanks for the spectacular support ladies and gents!”

As confirmed by Burnley’s recent retained list, Roberts will now return to Turf Moor.

Roberts made no secret a desire to make his Elland Road stay permanent, although that was always likely to be contingent on promotion to the top flight.

His contract at Turf Moor runs until the summer of 2025.