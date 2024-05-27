Vincent Kompany's imminent Bayern Munich move could help seal transfer of former Burnley loan star
The Bavarian outfit already held an interest in Maatsen prior to their interest in Kompany, according to German outlet BILD.
The Clarets boss has agreed to take over from Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena, with a compensation package of €13m (£10.2m) reportedly agreed between the two parties. Kompany is expected to be unveiled this week.
Kompany had Maatsen on loan during the 2022/23 season, where the left-back helped the Clarets romp to the Championship title with 101 points.
Burnley were keen to bring the 22-year-old back to Turf Moor ahead of their return to the Premier League, but a deal couldn’t be agreed.
The Chelsea man has since gone on to enjoy another impressive season, this time on loan with Borussia Dortmund – who face Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League next weekend.
According to BILD, Maatsen has a release clause of €40m (£34m), which is out of Dortmund’s reach.
Bayern, however, could look to bring in the Dutchman as a potential replacement for Alphonso Davies, who faces an uncertain future with his contract due to expire in a year’s time.
Kompany and Maatsen are said to have a close relationship, which could work in Bayern’s favour should they follow through with their interest.
Speaking about the success of Maatsen earlier this season, as well as his former teammate Nathan Tella who has helped Bayer Leverkusen win the double, Kompany was pleased to play a small part in their journey.
When asked if their achievements gave him a sense of pride, the Belgian said: “It does yes, but not just for myself, it’s the teammates, it’s the coaching staff. I’m sure they would have got a lot of messages from us.
“Because they were part of such a special year at Burnley, in my mind we’re all associated to Burnley for a very long time now, there’s nothing that can change that.
“Maatsen can go on and do really well for Dortmund, for Chelsea and any other club. We still have that image of him in a Burnley kit. Same for Nathan Tella.
“We feel just very proud of being a very small part of their journeys.”
