Vincent Kompany's imminent Bayern Munich move could help seal transfer of former Burnley loan star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vincent Kompany’s imminent arrival as Bayern Munich boss could help the German giants bring in Burnley’s former loan star Ian Maatsen.

The Bavarian outfit already held an interest in Maatsen prior to their interest in Kompany, according to German outlet BILD.

The Clarets boss has agreed to take over from Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena, with a compensation package of €13m (£10.2m) reportedly agreed between the two parties. Kompany is expected to be unveiled this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kompany had Maatsen on loan during the 2022/23 season, where the left-back helped the Clarets romp to the Championship title with 101 points.

Burnley were keen to bring the 22-year-old back to Turf Moor ahead of their return to the Premier League, but a deal couldn’t be agreed.

The Chelsea man has since gone on to enjoy another impressive season, this time on loan with Borussia Dortmund – who face Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League next weekend.

According to BILD, Maatsen has a release clause of €40m (£34m), which is out of Dortmund’s reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HULL, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Ian Maatsen of Burnley listens to manager, Vincent Kompany during the Sky Bet Championship between Hull City and Burnley at MKM Stadium on March 15, 2023 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Bayern, however, could look to bring in the Dutchman as a potential replacement for Alphonso Davies, who faces an uncertain future with his contract due to expire in a year’s time.

Kompany and Maatsen are said to have a close relationship, which could work in Bayern’s favour should they follow through with their interest.

Speaking about the success of Maatsen earlier this season, as well as his former teammate Nathan Tella who has helped Bayer Leverkusen win the double, Kompany was pleased to play a small part in their journey.

When asked if their achievements gave him a sense of pride, the Belgian said: “It does yes, but not just for myself, it’s the teammates, it’s the coaching staff. I’m sure they would have got a lot of messages from us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because they were part of such a special year at Burnley, in my mind we’re all associated to Burnley for a very long time now, there’s nothing that can change that.

“Maatsen can go on and do really well for Dortmund, for Chelsea and any other club. We still have that image of him in a Burnley kit. Same for Nathan Tella.