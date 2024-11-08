Christmas is on the way... Ok, ok, don’t all groan at once.

‘The most wonderful time of the year’ it may be for many families, but for those struggling to make ends meet, they must dread it. The worry of how they are going to afford presents for their children must be such a burden. And that’s where the Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal steps in to help.

Just to give you some background if you haven’t heard about it. The appeal was launched right here in Burnley by the Salvation Army 29 years ago. A group of volunteers, mainly over 70, collected toys and gifts, and distributed them to vulnerable and disadvantaged families in the town.

The launch of the Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal, where Burnleys Tesco store donated over £1,000 worth of toys, moved reporter Sue Plunkett to tears

The Burnley Express has supported the campaign from day one and I took over co-ordinating publicity for it around 15 years ago. The pandemic meant that the Salvation Army could no longer run the appeal so Burnley Together kindly stepped in to save it.

Since then thousands of children across Burnley and Padiham have continued to wake up on Christmas morning to presents donated by the public and groups and organisations across the borough. This year, I am not exaggerating when I say I was moved to tears when Burnley’s Tesco store donated over £1,000 worth of toys to kick start the appeal. The store’s community champion, the amazing Mukhtar Mirza, even dressed as Buddy the Elf for the launch.

In an age where big companies are often criticised for one reason or another, to see this generous donation and to see all the toys, gifts and games set out on a table, was overwhelming because I know what joy they will bring to so many children. Since its launch the appeal has struggled for gifts for for teenagers, both boys and girls. Caring Calico worker Jessica Holt came up with a brilliant idea to put together make-up bags for teenage girls and she started these back in June. I love the idea of a little treat bag containing a lip gloss, nail varnish and mascara etc and have followed suit by putting some of my own together. Jessica is hoping to have around 30 bags when the appeal closes.

I know a lot is demanded of us today concerning charities and other good causes but if you could find it in your heart to bob one extra gift on your Christmas list for the appeal it would mean the world. To find out more about the appeal and how you can help please email [email protected].