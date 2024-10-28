The countdown to Christmas is ON, as this week marks the official launch of the Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And what a fantastic and magical start the Burnley Express backed appeal has received with the very generous donation of over £1,000 worth of toys from Burnley’s Tesco store in Finsley Gate.

The toys and gifts were handed over to Burnley Together by Buddy the Elf, aka Mukhtar Mirza, the store’s community champion, who said: “We are delighted to make this presentation to such a marvellous project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buddy the Elf (aka Mukhtar Mirza, the community champion at Tesco Extra in Finsley Gate, Burnley) with the toys Burnley's Tesco store has donated to the Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal. Also pictured (left to right) are sales assistant Jonny Cash, Molly Murray, an intern with Burnley Together, Ella Roberts, customer service advisor with Burnley Together, Joe Clarke, People's Partner at Tesco, Team Manager Sandra Cannings and Nicola Larnach, co-ordinator of Burnley Together hub. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We are proud to support local causes and the Christmas Present Appeal is absolutely fantastic, bringing so much joy to children across the borough.”

Now in its 29th year the Burnley Express backed appeal was originally set up by the Salvation Army, to make sure that struggling families in the borough had new presents for their children to open on Christmas morning. When the pandemic hit and Salvation Army volunteers had to step back so Burnley Together kindly agreed to take over.

Burnley Express editor John Deehan said: “The Burnley Express is, once again, immensely proud to lend its support to the Christmas Present Appeal, which for just under 30 years has brought joy to thousands of children across the borough. "The response from our community each and every festive season never ceases to amaze me, with residents, businesses, and organizations coming together to help ensure every child experiences the magic of Christmas. Your contributions, whether toys, clothing, vouchers, or time, truly make the biggest difference to families struggling at what should be the most wonderful time of the year."

The appeal is aimed at children and young people up to the age of 18. Each child receives a main gift, a second present, two small gifts and also a selection box. In 2023 4,800 toys and gifts were donated to the appeal which were unwrapped on Christmas Day by 1,208 children in 630 families. Last year 54 organisations hosted collection boxes for the toys and organisers are hoping that many more will want to be involved again for 2024. They have also put a twist on how they are asking for gifts to be collected by asking organisations to come up with creative ideas of their own to collect gifts. Maybe a ‘santa’s sack’, a Christmas gift box or presents under the Christmas tree?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Larmach who is the co-ordinator of the Burnley Together hub said: “The people of Burnley and Padiham always give us so much support for the appeal so we hope that this year’s will be the best Christmas yet.”

The appeal officially launches today (October 28th) and runs until Friday, November 29th. Donations can be dropped off at Down Town in Charter Walk and gift appeal trollies will also be set up in local supermarkets and schools. Organisers are particularly keen to receive gifts for teenage boys and girls.

Volunteers from Burnley Together will be collecting and organising donations Monday to Thursday, December 2nd to the 5th. Referrals are received from support workers and education settings, before being distributed out to families. Anyone who would like more information is asked to email [email protected]