Youth worker at Burnley's Ridgewood Community High School raises cash for Pendleside Hospice in 'man v food' style eating challenge

By Sue Plunkett
Published 28th Oct 2024, 15:25 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 15:26 BST
Youth worker Joshua Ellis does not do things by halves when it comes to fund raising.

The former student at Ridgewood High School in Burnley, where he now works, sacrificed his crowning glory, his dreadlocks, by having them shaved off to raise the grand total of £600 for Pendleside Hospice.

Joshua’s next effort was a ‘man v food’ style challenge he took on at Burnley’s Big Buns Burgers in Standish Street. Before a crowd of well wishers Joshua attempted the whopping challenge to scoff 15 Aberdeen Angus smash burgers, with cheese and trimmings in a big bun with chips and a drink. The feast was made by director Mohamed Ayoub and the challenge was to complete the meal in 45 minutes.

Josh Ellis, a youth worker at Ridgewood Community High School, Burnley takes on the 15 pattie mega burger challenge' with manager Mohamed Ayoub at Big Buns Burgers. He has been raising money for Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
Josh Ellis, a youth worker at Ridgewood Community High School, Burnley takes on the 15 pattie mega burger challenge' with manager Mohamed Ayoub at Big Buns Burgers. He has been raising money for Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Joshua completed the challenge in just 24 minutes, to raise a further £510 for the hospice. Mohamed said: “It was a great evening, Joshua was really well supported and this really highlights the community spirit of Burnley and the importance of supporting local causes like Pendleside Hospice.”

To make a donation to boost Joshua’s fund even further please click HERE.

