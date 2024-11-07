Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge 2024 breaks its record by raising more than a quarter of a million

The charity has raised a record-breaking £232,243.04 with the support of more than 70 local businesses and organisations.

The Corporate Challenge is a four-month fundraising initiative starting on June 1st, inviting businesses of all sizes from Burnley and Pendle to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice. Each participating organisation receives a £50 starter fund, which they are encouraged to grow as much as possible through a range of events and creative ideas.

The annual fundraising effort, kindly sponsored by Northwest Payments Ltd and AKORN Financial Advice Ltd for 2024, has been a staple of the community since its inception in 2016, and has now generated more than £1m. for the charity.

Marking this year’s success, an awards ceremony held last Friday at Burnley Mechanics Theatre celebrated the achievements of participants and underscored the importance of community backing for the hospice.

Fort Vale Engineering took home the Most Amount Raised Award for contributing an impressive £29,597.50.

BCW Group, praised for their exceptional commitment to the challenge, was named the Corporate Challenge Champion, taking the Judges’ Award in recognition of their ongoing dedication to Pendleside.

Marie Coward, a long-time hospice advocate, was honoured with the Special Recognition Award for her personal and impactful involvement in the fundraising community.

In addition to these awards, many other organisations and individuals were acknowledged for their unique contributions across various categories, including Rolls-Royce, Barnoldswick,

and Silentnight for Best Event, Pursuit Aerospace for Innovation, Stortec Engineering for Small Business of the Year, James Alpe Ltd for Large Business of the Year, Belvedere & Calder

Vale Sports Club for the Laugh Out Loud Award, Millercare for Digital Marketing, Mukhtar Mirza of Tesco Burnley for Corporate Challenge Enabler, Bailey Collinge for Rising Star, Colne Networking for Team Spirit, Pendle Borough Council for Best Newcomer, and Kelly Armstrong from Fort Vale Engineering for Fundraiser of the Year.

James Alpe Ltd., winner of the Large Business Award, distinguished itself through a series of events such as charity walks and raffles. The loss of a dear friend and colleague this year,

who was cared for by Pendleside, strengthened their resolve to support the charity, inspiring the team to push forward and raise even more funds.

EQUANS, another dedicated participant of the challenge, contributed through events like a golf day, band night, and a local car boot sale.

Aaron Johnson, Junior Project Manager, said: “I firmly believe that if you have the ability to help, you should. After last year's success, choosing to support Pendleside Hospice again in 2024 was an easy decision for EQUANS. I love organising events for such a meaningful cause, and my personal connection to Pendleside has been my driving force. Both my partner and I have lost family members to cancer who received end-of-life care from the hospice. Although their time there was brief, the support they received was crucial in providing our loved ones with the best possible

end-of-life care.”

The trophies for this year’s Corporate Challenge were uniquely crafted in Pendleside’s signature purple by Burnley College. Dance students from the college also provided entertainment on the night.

If you wish to get involved in the Corporate Challenge for 2025, please get in touch with Head of Corporate Fundraising, Elaine Middleton, on [email protected]

Corporate Challenge Award Winners 2024 Pendleside Hospice's Corporate Challenge Award Winners 2024 at Burnley Mechanics.

James Alpe Ltd about to Embark on their Golf Challenge.

Silentnight at Pendleside Hospice's Corporate Challenge awards evening at Burnley Mechanics.