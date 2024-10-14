Former Burnley College students who now works for the Calico Group champions Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal 2024

By Sue Plunkett
Published 14th Oct 2024, 15:37 BST
As the countdown to the launch of the 2024 Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal begins one very kind hearted young woman has been collecting gifts since June.

Jessica Holt, who is part of the governance team at the Calico Group, began buying make-up, bath sets and other pamper treats for teenage girls when she heard they were often in short supply among the many generous donations.

The 20-year-old said: “After Christmas last year I couldn’t stop thinking about it. When I was a teenager it meant the world to me to receive some lovely new make up.”

Jessica Holt, who works for the Calico Group, with two of the make up gift sets she has made for teenage girls to receive from the Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal 2024Jessica Holt, who works for the Calico Group, with two of the make up gift sets she has made for teenage girls to receive from the Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal 2024
Buying items, including eye shadow palettes, make up sponges and lip glosses with her own money Jessica began putting together individual gift bags. She put out an appeal for donations on her social media, and was overwhelmed at the response. “I had people who I haven’t seen since I left school arriving on my doorstep with gifts,” said Jessica, who attended Unity College before going on to study at Burnley College. “The response has been overwhelming and my house is full of donations.”

To date Jessica has made up around 30 gift bags and she has been donated £180 in cash to spend on more treats and gifts. She added: “I wanted to raise awareness so that the people of Burnley and Padiham, who are always so generous with the appeal, will once again support it and maybe think about buying a gift for a teenage girl.

"I don’t expect people to spend lots of money, as a lip gloss or a mascara can cost just a couple of pounds. Burnley Together do a fantastic job, it is wonderful to think that these gifts and presents will really make Christmas morning very special for so many young people.”

Aimed at children and young people up to the age of 18, each child receives a main gift, a second present, two small gifts and also a selection box. In 2023 4,800 toys and gifts were donated to the appeal which were unwrapped on Christmas Day by 1,208 children in 630 families

Last year 54 organisations hosted collection boxes for the toys and organisers are hoping that many more will want to be involved again for 2024. If tyou would like more information about the appeal and how you can help please email [email protected]

